Indepth: Canterbury, we need to talk.

WARNING: This article and related videos discuss suicide and may be distressing to some.

Last year in Canterbury, 87 people died by suicide. It is the highest number in the region in the past 10 years.

Canterbury, we need to talk.

In this video series, we talk to a father who lost a son and a man who fought back from the brink. We then talk to suicide prevention workers about what we can do to help our friends and whanau if they are in distress.

Why have they done this? Because they want us to talk about mental health. Because they want to create a community where we can.

Geoff’s story: ‘Tell them how much you love them’

Geoff Booth knows exactly how many people died of suicide in New Zealand over the past year.

Because his son, Liam, is one of the 668 people who died of a suspected suicide.

Geoff tells the story of his son. It is raw and harrowing.

But Geoff says we need to talk about mental health and not shy away from talking about suicide.

“Just because we don’t talk about it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen,” he says.

Robert’s story: ‘I needed someone to tell me I mattered’

Robert Read will never forget the year 2013. It was the year his son was born and it was the year he tried to take his own life. He fought back from the brink and describes how his friend saved his life.

He says though it may be the hardest question, asking whether someone is thinking of hurting themselves is “the most important question”.

What do I say if someone is in distress? How do I help?

In the final video, we asked Geoff and Robert, with He Waka Tapu chief executive Jackie Burrows and Canterbury District Health Board clinical director Dr Steve Duffy to give advice on what to do if you or someone you care about is thinking about harming themselves. What do you say? How do you begin the conversation? Who do you call? Will you make it worse by talking about it?

This series is not about analysing the why, but about people sharing their stories and showing it is okay to talk.

As Jackie says “it is about people caring about each other.”

“We feel that if we can get a community movement where we actually care about one another, and we can work together, that might be the difference . . . Not hiding from it and I think just starting to care about each other.

So Canterbury, let’s talk.

WHERE TO GET HELP

If you feel you or someone else is in danger call 111. If you are concerned about your mental health call your GP, a helpline, community organisation or Crisis Resolution 0800 920 092

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

He Waka Tapu 0800 439 252 it also has a comprehensive website at O2 Waitaha