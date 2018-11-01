Incorrect sign gives Lyttelton residents a laugh

Lyttelton residents have found humour in a misspelling of their hometown’s name on a Spreydon street sign.

A sign for Lyttelton St had been incorrectly spelt ‘Lyttleton’ at the intersection with Edinburgh St.

Former Lyttelton resident Andrew Massie spotted the mistake on Thursday and posted a photo on the Lyttelton – Ain’t No Place I’d Rather Be Facebook page, gaining a number of laughing and like reactions.

“You see it quite frequently online, people spelling it incorrectly, but I was really surprised to see it on a street sign,” he said.

City council road maintenance manager Mark Pinner the sign “will be corrected.”

“If it is the contractors’, even if it is their sub-contractors’, error, they will pick up the cost of replacement.”

Mr Pinner said the city council paid by the number of letters on street signs, so the cost of the misspelled sign could be between $100 and $140.

Mistakes on street signs were “very infrequent”, Mr Pinner said.

“There are a lot of stages in the process, so potentially the error could be from when it may have been requested to simply what the sign manufacturer puts in, and even allowing for spell checking, names are so individual that this isn’t a complete failsafe.

“The install would be the last line of defence,” Mr Pinner said.

People commented on Mr Massie’s post that the city council could not follow Google Maps and would have to change Lyttelton’s name on maps to suit.

Mr Massie tagged the city council in his post but said he had not received a response.

“The way the current council is performing, I’m not surprised,” he laughed.

He said he thought people may assume the town was named for being a “little town”, but it was actually named for George Lyttelton, a member of the Canterbury Association.

In 2016, the city council had to pay $200 to replace a sign incorrectly spelled ‘Moorehouse Ave’ and in 2014, a no-stopping sign in Cathedral Square added an extra ‘r’, resulting in ‘Catherdral’.

That sign remained in place for four weeks before being replaced.