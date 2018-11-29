Housing equity scheme launches in March

A scheme to get low to medium income families into their own homes will be launched early next year.

The Christchurch Shared Equity Scheme is planned to be open for applications on March 1.

City council head of strategic policy Emma Davis said: “That is our planned start date once we have a confirmed agreement with a scheme provider (a local, registered community housing provider) and a Trustee Company (which will be the holder of the funds).”

Though city councillor Vicki Buck, who has championed the programme for the last four years, was hoping it would be before Christmas.

Cr Buck said the city council had to wait until funding in the Long Term Plan was finalised. Now it is looking for a third party management company.

“It’s a wee bit delayed, but I suppose going live over Christmas would be pretty difficult,” she said.

The $6 million half city council and half Government fund would provide an interest-free second mortgage of up to 40 per cent of the house purchase price.

The scheme targets those who can only afford 30 per cent mortgage debt. The fund will take an equity share to help purchase the house.

“Eligible households are modest income ones which have someone in full-time employment who can initially service their share of the mortgage. From this potential group of applicants priority will be given to those who have median household incomes or below, and/or those who have children, and/or those with some savings,” Ms Davis said.

The guidelines about how much can be applied for have not been finalised.

But Cr Buck said that will be announced by the third-party operating agency, which has yet to be decided. Ms Davis said that would be before Christmas.

“The concept was that you wouldn’t pay any interest on the investment. So say you’re buying a house for $350,000 and you need a deposit of 20 per cent, $70,000 before the bank would give you a mortgage but you only have $35,000. Assuming you can meet the mortgage repayments, the fund would put in the extra $35,000,” Cr Buck said.

When the house is then sold, the fund would be repaid the capital on the house, she said.

“But you would have got into the property market and had gains on your mortgage.”

Cr Buck said it was like having help from “the bank of mum and dad” but you have to pay it back.

“Once it’s going and I think it will prove itself quite quickly, the Government might look at it country-wide to start getting people out of long-term renting.”

Cr Buck said it would also create stability for the children. She had been approached by families who had one income, young children and savings.

“People are very keen to get into their own house and make it very much their own place,” Cr Buck said.