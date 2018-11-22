Help Megan get to Disneyland

Paintings to raise money to help Megan Hore get to Disneyland Paris and tick it off her bucket list are up for auction.

The 19-year-old daughter of blind organist Richard Hore had been battling bone cancer for about a year and set herself the goal of going to every Disneyland around the world.

To help her fundraising efforts, artist Rangi Downes painted four paintings of Mickey Mouse and The Star has organised them to be signed.

The paintings are on Trademe until Tuesday – the money raised will go towards the family’s trip to Paris.

Megan said it was “absolutely amazing” that Paralympic swimmer Sophie Pascoe, joined All Black great Richie McCaw and world champion shot-putter Tom Walsh in signing the paintings.

It comes after the recent news she is in remission.

But Megan will be back in hospital every three months for the next five years to test for cancer cells. If cancer is found, her diagnosis will become terminal.

To purchase one of the paintings and help the Hore family get to Disneyland Paris next year, go to www.trademe.co.nz/Members/Listings.aspx?member=6128050