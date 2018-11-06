Fund for ‘bloody good guy’

Kain Parsons’ Sumner Sharks teammates and close friends have rallied to support his wife Alana and three children after the charity boxing tragedy on Saturday night.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Darren Jenkinson, a long-term friend of Mr Parsons.

Mr Parsons was knocked unconscious during his bout in the Fight for Christchurch at Horncastle Arena.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Jenkinson said yesterday friends and family had been at his bedside.

“He’s a great friend and is always the first person there when anyone needs help.”

Mr Parsons – a former builder turned project manager for Versatile Garages – was knocked unconscious during a fight against former Canterbury and Tasman Mako’s halfback Steve Alfeld at the Fight for Christchurch at Horncastle Arena. Emergency services were called to the event shortly after 11pm.

He was fighting to raise funds and awareness for his chosen charity, Conductive Education

Mr Parsons, known to his Sumner rugby teammates as Dingo, has played for the Sumner’s senior social team the Sharks for a number of years as a loose forward.

Tributes to Mr Parsons have been flowing though the Sharks Facebook page since the early hours on Sunday morning.

Said club captain John Taylor: “He’s held in very high regard at the club. He’s been a member of the Sharks team for a number of years and is just a bloody good guy.