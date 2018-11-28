Fulton Hogan plans to quarry through the night

Residents living near a controversial planned quarry are furious it could operate throughout the night.

Fulton Hogan plans to run night operations at its proposed Templeton quarry 150 days of the year.

The resource consent shows the working hours of the 170ha quarry is proposed to be 6am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

But for 150 days a year, Fulton Hogan wants to conduct “full” quarry activities between 6pm and 10pm, and carry out truck movements from 10pm to 6am.

Templeton Residents’ Association chairman Garry Kilday said Fulton Hogan has never told residents about its intention to quarry through the night.

“All of the information we have had said it was going to be daylight,” he said.

Said Fulton Hogan South Island general manager Craig Stewart: “Around the region and country at various sites we are consented to operate during the day and to also load out material at night for community roading projects that are done at night when there is less commuter and commercial vehicles on the roads to disturb.”

Weedons resident Simon Moore is angry at the proposal.

“Surprising, but to be honest nothing is surprising me anymore with these guys [Fulton Hogan],” he said.

“Nobody expected the night movements. I’ve been speaking to a lot of people and no one expected that, they [people] are horrified,” he said.

Mr Moore believes Fulton Hogan is applying for the “maximum” times of operation.

“[It’s] going for the maximum because they know [the hours] will get peeled back.”

Fulton Hogan is also proposing 1500 heavy vehicle movements a day.

Fulton Hogan said its trucks will only travel through Templeton if a delivery is near the area.

Hornby Ward city councillor Jimmy Chen, who represents Templeton residents, said he had not yet read through the resource consent application and therefore would not comment.

Fulton Hogan says the total life of the quarry is expected to be about 30 to 40 years and rock will be taken from a depth of 10m below ground.

The quarry activities are anticipated to begin in 2020, should Fulton Hogan receive the necessary resource consents.

Environment Canterbury and the Selwyn District Council have until next Thursday to check the resource consent application for completeness.

A further update on the application is expected after Thursday.