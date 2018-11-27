Free sports programme for families launched in Aranui

A free sports programme for families will be set up in Aranui next year in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour on Friday nights.

The Aranui Community Touched project is planned for Fridays from 5-7pm after that time frame was identified by police as having increased anti-social behaviour.

The time was highlighted in a report presented to the Coastal-Burwood Community Board last week.

The predominantly touch rugby programme is planned to be launched in the first term of next year.

It will run as a joint collaboration between police, Aranui Community Trust, Touch Canterbury, Canterbury Sport and Touch New Zealand.

Touch New Zealand’s partnership manager Sandi Hackett said from liaising with Accident Compensation Corporation and police, Aranui was identified as one of the targeted areas for anti-social behaviour.

She said often people will start drinking as soon as they finish work at about 5pm on a Friday.

“When we run those programmes if they are not drinking for those two hours often when they go home they are too tired so they don’t even start,” Miss Hackett said.

Her views are backed by a survey taken by Touch New Zealand of participants in Ranui in 2016.

It showed 20 per cent of participants would have otherwise been drinking on Friday night.

Touch New Zealand launched the first of these projects in Tamaki, east Auckland, in 2016.

There are now five projects in areas including Ranui, Auckland, Raumanga and Whangarei.

Miss Hackett said the social family sports nights will allow families to get free food and prevent people from drinking alcohol at that time.

The programme aims to develop positive ongoing social effects for communities and families through sport.

It will cater for up to 20 teams, allowing 200 people to play and is aimed to be run in blocks lasting between four to 10 weeks.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander superintendent Lane Todd said, in general, it can expect an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour during the hours of 5-7pm across the city.

He said callouts at this time of evening can include anything from driving complaints to incidents relating to mental health, family harm and disorder.

“Alcohol is just one of the drivers of our demand but at these times is one of the more significant ones,” he said.

His views were backed up by Aranui Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Stephen Sibley, who said alcohol is a factor and family harm events take up a large proportion of its service delivery in the weekends.

He said if people are busy then they won’t get up to mischief.

The community board

approved a grant of $2500 last week from its 2018/19 discretionary fund to go towards the project.

City councillor Glenn Livingstone said touch rugby is a big part of the Aranui community and anything it can do to encourage that is great.