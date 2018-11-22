Five years to fix wells

It could be up to five years before work on the city’s water infrastructure is finished.

But the city council is continuing its battle to get chlorine out within the 12-month deadline.

“The programme of works to deliver best practice remediation of well heads – including the drilling of replacement wells and new pump stations – is anticipated to take three to five years to complete,” a city council report said.

Two years of work would deliver sufficient water for winter usage, it said.

It comes after the Government’s announcement on Tuesday that new regulations for drinking and wastewater will be brought in part of a multi-billion dollar overhaul.

However, today city councillors will consider approving a $2 million quick-fix option for up to 42 below-ground well heads.

“We will still need to do the best practice remediation work but by doing the interim work we will have a better chance of meeting the 12-month target set by the council for getting the chlorine out of our water supply,’’ said city council water supply improvement programme manager Helen Beaumont.

“The most significant constraint on the work programme is the limited number of wells that can be taken out of service at any one time, especially over the summer months.”

The quick-fix work would mean the water supply gained a “temporary equivalent status” of security.

“Wells with secure status need to be assessed every five years. Those with temporary equivalent status have been signed off as secure for two years,” Ms Beaumont said.

The report warned city councillors the amount of the May deadline “presents a challenging target” and long-term well heads will need to be replaced or abandoned.

“The five-year time line goes beyond the upgrading of existing well heads and includes work under way to build new wells and new pump stations,” she said.

It would replace infrastructure damaged in the earthquakes, as well as drilling deeper wells and catering for population growth.

To date more than $5.5 million has been spent on improving the water supply, with $15.9 million in repairs expected by June.

