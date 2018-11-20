Fales built with skill, received with joy

Two carefully handcrafted fales, modelled on traditional Pasifika buildings, were delivered to Samoan pre-schools in Linwood and Aranui recently.

And they have received positive feedback from the most important recipients – the children.

Carpentry students from the Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Dual Enrolment programme built the two structures over about five months while attending the tertiary institute one day a week.

Māori trades training students helped to deliver the fales to Mapusaga Fou Pre School in Linwood and Tino e Tasi Pre School in Aranui.

Children and teachers were delighted with the gifts.

The trades students benefited from practising their skills building the fales and then seeing their work being put to good use.

Ara’s carpentry department regularly donates their work to community organisations.