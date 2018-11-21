Elderly bashing: angry son says his parents have been cheated

The son of an elderly couple bashed and robbed by a meth-addict feels “cheated” over her jail sentence.

Maera Elizabeth Todd was jailed yesterday for seven years and four months for the savage attack in Papanui in August.

John and Colleen McCammon were attacked in their home by Todd, 39, and Shantai Lawson, 38, who demanded money.

Lawson pleaded guilty to the robbery charge and has been remanded in custody for sentencing in January.

Mr McCammon, 83, had a pillow held over his face to muffle his screams and was threatened with his own garden secateurs. Mrs McCammon, 81, was pushed down her front steps by Todd, receiving bruising, grazing and a sore lower back.

Their son, Chris McCammon, said outside the district court yesterday that he feels his parents have been “cheated.”

“The law says there is a maximum of 14 years. For the judge to give seven, and then 50 per cent of that she is up for parole . . . Todd admitted she was going to kill him. He feared for his life. I’m not happy. And ultimately I hold Andrew Little responsible.”

Previously, Mr Little, who is the Minister of Justice, said there needs to be reform to New Zealand’s criminal justice system.

A two-day Criminal Justice Summit was held in August at Parliament and then in Porirua.

Mr Little said in future there may be changes to the bail, parole and sentencing acts.

Chris McCammon yesterday publicly invited Mr Little to a sit-down law and order discussion.

“My parents’ lives had come under threat, why do you want to have these criminals on the street and on bail?

“Mr Little, if you’re a man, I want to talk with you,” he said.

Todd, who is from Whangarei, has a criminal history that spans more than 30 years, including 48 convictions.

She was surrounded by violence, poverty and drug addiction during her childhood and has struggled with a methamphetamine addiction for many years.

Two powerful impact statements read by Mr and Mrs McCammon yesterday said the attack had “totally changed” their lives.

“I was petrified that I was about to be slashed with garden secateurs. The offenders were screaming at us and it was totally frightening,” said Mr McCammon, who has a sight impairment.

“You have viciously and violently changed our lives and we will never forget it,” he said.

“My home now has horrible memories attached to it,” said Mrs McCammon, who has a syndrome affecting her nervous system, which has now got

worse.

Both have suffered significant psychological damage since the event and are receiving counselling.

The couple are back living in the home where the attack happened, in spite of not wanting to.

“Alternative accommodation is beyond our means and we have had to move back into our home, but we will never be comfortable there,” said Mr McCammon.

Todd had admitted charges of robbing the couple and an aggravated assault on Mrs McCammon.

Judge Jane Farrish said Todd should be ashamed and appalled, calling her offending, “the lowest of lows.”

She imposed the sentence with a non-parole term that means she will have to serve half the term before the parole board can consider her for release.

Following the attack, both women fled in a car, but were quickly stopped by police.

They had taken a cell phone, a wallet, a silver watch and a black bag with items belonging to Mr and Mrs McCammon.

Police found the stolen secateurs in Todd’s trouser pocket.

Todd once featured in a ground-breaking New Zealand documentary Songs from the Inside, where four New Zealand musicians, including Anika Moa, went inside two North Island prisons to teach singing and songwriting.

A song written and performed by Todd featured on the documentary’s album, which debuted in 2012 at second place on the local iTunes album charts.

Documentary director Julian Arahanga previously said Todd had “awesome” talent and those involved with the series were very proud of her achievements.