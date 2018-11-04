Earthquake damage church will be transformed into community hub

The Bridge South Brighton Trust is disputing claims an abandoned earthquake-damaged church it is planning to turn into a community hub will be unsafe.

Trust chairwoman Emma Rodriguez Dos Santos said the former Samoan Baptist Church on the corner of Bridge St and Estuary Rd will be brought up to 67 per cent of the New Building Standard when work is completed.

It comes after the South New Brighton Residents’ Association raised concerns the church posed a threat to public safety as it is.

The association’s secretary Seamus O’Cromtha said for a commercial building, the NBS requirements should be much higher than 67 per cent.

“Sixty-seven per cent and it is next to a fault line. It doesn’t fill me with confidence,” he said.

Mrs Rodriguez Dos Santos said no concerns of safety have been directed to the owners of the building.

Smartlift Systems Ltd has levelled the floor, strengthened the foundations and the roof has been replaced.

A building consent application for the new hub is currently with the city council.

The city council granted the trust $325,000 to convert the church into a community hub in late August.

Funding of $105,000 was granted from Smartlift and $225,000 from Rata Foundation in 2016 and $2400 from SURF funds to cover building insurance earlier this year.

The funding from the Rata Foundation will be released if the building consent is granted.

Mr O’Cromtha said the patched up church was not an appropriate site for a community hub.

“I would much rather see a completely brand new building put into the area, which has been engineered to the proper seismic standards, rather than to patch up a building that was already compromised by the earthquakes.”

Mr O’Cromtha said the church posed a threat to public safety as it stood.

“We have residential dwellings which have been jack and hacked and we are seeing cases where these are failing all over the city. When you have a place where people are gathered together in a public place, there is a much bigger risk.”

Mrs Rodriguez Dos Santos said the reason a new building will not be constructed is because it has a lot of emotional attachment in the area.

South Brighton Motor Camp owner Sam Hawkins said while he hadn’t heard about the facility, as long as it was repaired up to code then there would be no problem at all.

“We had earthquake buildings on the campground and they were brought up to standard,” he said.

Pleasant Point Yacht Club committee member Dan O’Sullivan said because the club is rebuilding, the only thing it would question is the number of community centres in the area.

“Our proposed yacht club is going to be available to hire to community groups as well so that has put quite a few in the same area,” he said.