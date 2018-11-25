Drink driver six times over legal limit

A 52-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court next month after being caught driving nearly six times over the legal alcohol limit last Saturday.

It comes after Selwyn police have been targeting bars and hotels in an effort to crack down on drink driving.

The man, who is from Auckland, recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1438mcg/l. The legal limit is 250mcg/l for someone 20-years-old and over.

Senior Constable Andy Williamson said a member of the public saw the man driving on Gerald St in Lincoln after drinking at a local bar and reported it to police.

The man stopped himself and police processed him for drink driving shortly afterwards.

Senior Constable Williamson said he the man was “clearly intoxicated” but he was “a little surprised” his breath alcohol reading was as high as it was.

He said in spite of the crackdown, police have not seen as much of a drop in the number of drink drivers as they would like.

“Drivers are still getting caught,” Senior Constable Williamson said.