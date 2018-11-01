Do you think this road is safe? Residents don’t

This photo shows why residents on a hill above Sumner need a footpath.

New 40km/h speed signs will be installed on Richmond Hill Rd this week, but residents say more still needs to be done to make the narrow road safer.

Increasing traffic in the area had increased concern about driver and pedestrian safety.

Kathy Duncan said residents are worried about the safety of people walking or cycling between the top corner and Cecil Wood Way as there was no footpath.

“There’s been so many near misses. Every person who lives on that road has a story.”

About 18 residents, community board and residents’ association members met with city council traffic and transport staff on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Mrs Duncan said a number of ideas to address concerns were mooted at the meeting and council staff said they would look into them and report back.

“We’ll see what happens, but we left the meeting feeling quite positive,” she said.

City council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said staff were “currently working through options to address concerns.”

Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham said one solution suggested by residents was a “rudimentary” gravel pathway on city council reserve land alongside Richmond Hill Rd.

“They [city council staff] are looking for pragmatic solutions as funding is very limited,” Dr Latham said.

Ms Ellis said there was no “specific funding available” for a footpath on Richmond Hill Rd in the 2018-28 Long Term Plan.

“Staff are assessing whether there are any funding options available for a potential solution,” she said.

Mrs Duncan said residents were “willing to put in” for the path through providing labour.

Another solution was to extend a track between Richmond Hill and Cliffton Hill to run down the gully between the two, finishing at the bottom corner of Richmond Hill Rd.

Said resident Jenny Cunningham: “That seems like a pretty easy fix to me . . . just build the walking track completely off the road.”

Ms Cunningham said such a track would be popular with other Sumner residents wanting to access reserves and cycle tracks in the area.

