Deputy chairman dumped and replaced

In a likely first for the city council, Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board deputy chairman Aaron Campbell has been sacked from his role.

At Monday’s board meeting Mr Campbell was removed and replaced by member David Cartwright.

It was a decision made behind closed doors.

However, all eight other board members, including three city councillors, except Mr Campbell voted in favour of his removal.

Board chairman Sam MacDonald, who remained tight-lipped on the issue before the meeting, said it was “purely” a governance matter.

“Having an effective and efficient community board is of the utmost importance and if we are to see changes and improvements in our city then we need to work constructively as a team supporting fellow board members, and adhering to professional standards and processes,” Mr MacDonald said.

He said it was not to do with politics, nor chlorination of the city’s water.

“The board lost confidence in Aaron Campbell as our deputy chair to carry out his duties on behalf of the board in a professional and united manner.”

Mr Campbell said he was still disappointed with the decision.

“I feel no better informed on why. That’s the bewildering part still,” he said.

Mr Campbell said there was no debate over the issue, which he felt he was owed.

“It would have been good to have a conversation. There was just no discussion.”

He will remain as a member on the board for the rest of the term.

City council head of community support, governance and partnerships John Filsell said in his experience this is the first time action of this nature has occurred.

It comes after The Star revealed the board had filed a notice of motion with city council chief executive Karleen Edwards to have Mr Campbell removed after he spoke out of turn about the council’s membership of Water New Zealand during a board area report to city councillors. Mr Campbell apologised to the board for that “outburst” during the meeting on Monday.

There are also wider personality conflicts on boards around the city.

There have been clashes over the Denton Park decision between Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board members, which required intervention from an independent facilitator.

Dr Edwards and Mayor Lianne Dalziel also attended one of the board’s meetings to discuss the decision-making process and relationships. There has been friction between members of the Papanui-Innes Community Board, an independent facilitator was also used.