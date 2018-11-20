Demolition starts on church

Demolition of the North Avon Baptist Church is under way and construction of a new church and community facility is expected to start early next year.

The church building on 101 North Avon Rd was opened in 1952 and was damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Churchgoers said their final goodbyes to the building on November 4 before demolition got under way last week.

Delta Community Support Trust services co-ordinator Ian Burn said the church was in desperate need of a rebuild.

“The floor is on a slope so it can only be used in an auditorium context. You can’t play basketball on it, you can’t host dance parties on it. There’s dirty big cracks down the side of the building and it has a restricted use classification from the council.”

Mr Burn said the new facility will be able to better accommodate the needs of the community and could be up and running as early as November next year.

“The current church does have a kitchen but it is a fairly typical church kitchen. As a trust, we feed two and a half thousand people each year with low incomes and disadvantages. We are rebuilding the facility with that wider community in mind rather than just a church building.”

The new facility will have a worship space, a cafe and a range of community spaces.

Delta Community House, which sits next to North Avon Baptist Church, will also be demolished once the new facility is finished. The Crossway Community Church will build its new church facility on the site once it has been cleared.

Mr Burn said Crossway’s facility would be bigger than its previous one and would include an area for the community to play basketball.

The two new buildings will be merged into one and will share a courtyard with a children’s playground.

Mr Burn said church services would continue at Delta Community House while North Avon Baptist Church was demolished.