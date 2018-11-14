Couple take out Rolleston garden competition

For Marilyn and Dave Cable, being named as the overall winners in the Rolleston Residents’ Garden Competition came as a surprise.

The competition, which encourages people to beautify the town through gardening, attracted 34 entries this year.

Unable to spend as much time in the garden as they would have liked, Mr and Mrs Cable didn’t feel confident going into the contest.

In spite of this, the couple won the large garden category and became the overall winners.

They have been entered every year since 2011 and Mrs Cable says she just “loves” gardening.

She said Mr Cable does the “lawn, edges and hedges” and she does the rest.

“It gives me an opportunity to get the garden tidied up to a reasonable standard, it gives me a date that I need to work towards,” Mrs Cable said.

Competition president Brenda Dunlop said this year’s competition went “really well” and they were “impressed” with the standard of gardens entered.

A prize-giving was held last week for winners at Lemonwood Grove School. Mayor Sam Broughton helped present the awards.

Winners:

•Small garden – Christine and Peter Thorne, 26 Castleton Drive

•Medium garden – Lynette Chamberlain, 2/735 East Maddisons Rd

•Large garden – Marilyn and Dave Cable, 244 Dunns Crossing Rd

•Garden up to three-years-old – Eunice Edgecombe, 54 Quartz Drive

•Garden viewed from street – Geraldine and Howard Croucher, 8 Wedgewood Row

•Garden hidden behind fences and trees – Muriel Smith, 52 Lowes Rd

•Commercial or industrial garden – Power Farming Canterbury, 7 George Holmes Rd

•Overall winner – Marilyn and Dave Cable, 244 Dunns Crossing Rd