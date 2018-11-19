Controversial district plan change receives little feedback

Little feedback has been given over a potential change to the District Plan which would help coastal residents struggling to get resource and building consents.

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet has released a survey asking if residents agree with a draft proposal to change the District Plan through Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods.

The changes would allow for Southshore, South New Brighton and Redcliffs properties in the High Flood Hazard Management Area to build or renovate houses, where it otherwise would have been near impossible.

But as of last week, only 37 submissions had been made on the proposal since November 9.

The responses received from the survey will inform Dr Wood’s decision on whether to use her section 71 powers to change the policy in the District Plan. Christchurch Coastal Residents United group deputy chairman Warwick Schaffer said it takes time for people to get these things done.

Christchurch Coastal Residents United group deputy chairman Warwick Schaffer said it takes time for people to get these things done as they have busy lives.

“Until groups get behind and go do this and remind people a few times, probably not much happens,” he said.

Mr Schaffer said while it is a good thing the public consultation is on a tight time line, it may mean it will receive less feedback.

But he said the issue of the omitted clause in the plan needs to be corrected.

“I hope most people would expect that to happen and want that to happen,” he said.

City councillor David East said he would be encouraging people to support the changes and is hopeful they will go through before Christmas.

“Really this whole process is just correcting an injustice in an unfair situation imposed on these people,” he said.

It comes after Cr East apologised for accusing the city council staff of tampering with the District Plan.

The code of conduct complaint was against Cr East, Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairwoman Kim Money, deputy chairman Tim Sintes and Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham. Cr East said he is negotiating with the city council on resolving the issue without going to a code of conduct hearing.

The survey will close on November 26. Dr Woods will then have 30 days to make her decision.

•To take part in the survey, visit Survey Monkey at https://bit.ly/2FnVQ2Y

•HAVE YOUR SAY: Are you concerned over the lack of feedback over the draft proposal to change the District Plan? Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi