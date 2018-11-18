Condor Sevens tournament beckons for St Thomas

St Thomas of Canterbury College will make only their second ever appearance at the Condor Sevens national secondary school tournament in Auckland.

Although St Thomas’ lost last week’s regional final 0-10 to Timaru Boys’ High School, it was a win over St Bede’s College in the semi-final that booked their spot at the national tournament with two teams from Canterbury qualifying.

A crucial 12-7 win over UC Championship-winners Christchurch Boys’ High School in pool play set up the semi-final.

After suffering a defeat to St Bede’s a week earlier at a warm up tournament, St Thomas’ rose to the occasion to win 24-10 after taking an emphatic 19-0 lead after just 3min.

“We were absolutely stoked, we treated that game like our grand-final,” said St Thomas’ coach Chris Leader.

St Thomas’ and TBHS will be joined in Auckland by Christchurch Girls’ High School and St Margaret’s College, which have qualified for the girls tournament.

The tournament will feature more than 100 teams across the open boys and girls grades, as well as an under-15 grade. It runs from November 29 to December 2 at Sacred Heart College.