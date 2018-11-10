Concerns over exposure to wind at Nga Puna Wai

Canterbury Athletics have concerns about Nga Puna Wai’s exposure to wind following the incompletion of a number of field events at an athletics meeting.

The wind was recorded at 8m per second at a recent meet and caused the cancellation of the pole vault due to safety.

While this was caused by a particularly strong north-westerly wind, there is an overlying concern about wind causing future events to not be able to recognise records being broken.

For any records to be recognised at a meeting, the wind must be under the 2m per second threshold. At the three Canterbury Athletics track and field meetings held at Nga Puna Wai since its opening, the wind reading has never been under the threshold.

“There’s a two-and-a-half metre embankment and that’s not really sufficient to have much effect on a nor-westerly,” said Canterbury Athletics committee member Kerry Lomax.

City council recreation and sport services manager David Bailey says the council and Athletics Canterbury were aware of weather conditions associated with the site, including wind speed data.

This was taken into consideration by the design team and therefore the athletic embankments were built to provide some wind shielding of the athletics track and field event activities.

“The designs were reviewed and approved by Athletics Canterbury’s technical representatives as part of the design process,” said Mr Bailey.

Athletics Canterbury will monitor the situation and engage with the city council if further wind protection is required.