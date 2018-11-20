Community board’s food budget slashed

A community board has cut back on its food spend after a meeting behind closed doors.

In a public-excluded meeting on November 13, the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board agreed to halve the food budget for its fortnightly board meetings.

Board deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton said the board’s catering budget will be reduced from $174 to $85 per meeting.

The Star revealed last month that community boards across the city spent nearly $50,000 on ratepayer-funded catering since 2016/17.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board was the biggest spender, with more than spent $10,000 food this term.

Catering included chicken nibbles, sandwiches and savouries.

Board chairman Mike Mora refused to comment about Tuesday’s decision. He has previously defended the catering.

Ms Broughton said the debate on food has created “a lot of tension.” Board member Catherine Chu believes the catering cut-backs don’t go far enough.

She said the board has received flak from the community for its spending on food.

“The feedback that I’ve heard either via media, residents’ groups or residents contacting me, it’s been clear that it’s a waste of ratepayers’ money,” Ms Chu said.