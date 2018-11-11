City council’s new policy – no surprises

There should not be any more unexpected revelations from the city council.

It is working to develop a ‘no surprises’ policy for staff and elected members to make sure everyone is fully informed of issues and events.

“The intention of a ‘no surprises’ approach is to ensure elected members and staff are able to provide residents with accurate, timely and relevant information on key issues or significant events,” city council chief executive Karleen Edwards said.

“In order to achieve this, staff and elected members undertake particular processes, such as verbal briefings, discussions and formal reports.”

Dr Edwards said many of the processes were already in place.

“However, the intention of the work under way is to make sure all staff are aware of these processes and that all relevant information is documented.”

A draft version of the policy is not yet available, as staff are still working on it.

Dr Edwards said no date has been set for its presentation to the city council or any committees.

The policy’s development is not related to the chlorination of the city’s water or loss of its secure status, she said.

“This is good practice in any organisation and is not related to any single event.”

An independent review examining the events that led to the city’s water being chlorinated was released two weeks ago.

It criticised the way city council staff did not inform top level management about issues over well heads.