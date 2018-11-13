City choir to sing at iconic music venue in New York City

A choir formed to bring joy to the city post-earthquakes has been scouted to perform at one of the most iconic music venues in the world.

The Christchurch Pops Choir has been asked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City next year as part of the Distinguished Concert International New York March 2019 season.

Forty singers from the choir will be singing at Total Vocal with Deke Sharon a concert which features singers from all over the world and celebrates contemporary a cappella.

It will be led by American singer and arranger Deke Sharon and features celebrity guests to be later announced from the film Pitch Perfect and a cappella television programme The Sing-Off.

Artistic director Matt Everingham said it is such a thrill for the choir to be representing the city and New Zealand in choral music in a new and exciting way.

The choir will do a 10-day tour – first stopping at Washington, DC to perform at the

George Washington Masonic National Memorial venue with champion barbershop chorus Alexandria Harmonizers and pop chorus The Alexandria Singers. ​

It will then travel to New York for the concert at Carnegie Hall on March 24.

While overseas, it has prepared a repertoire of New Zealand songs to perform including traditional Maori waiata, Dave Dobbyn, Lorde and Crowded House arrangements.

The choir was scouted online by concert production company Distinguished Concert International New York.

“It was amazing they just approached us which was a real honour really,” Everingham said.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Carnegie Hall is one of the most prestigious concert venues in the world for classical and modern music.

It first opened its doors in 1891 with a concert featuring Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Some of the world’s most well-known artists have performed at the hall including The Beatles, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland and Bob Dylan and The Band.

The pops choir was formed in 2011 by Luke Di Somma and performs a wide range of genres including pop, rock, jazz and musical theatre.

It has performed at a Crusaders match and last year travelled to China to sing at the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Choir Festival. The choir is also rebranding its name to The Vocal Collective to head towards a more modern approach to singing and attract wider audiences.

Everingham said the trip to New York will encourage the choir to raise the stakes and perform music at a higher standard.

•To help the choir get to New York, go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/our-story#