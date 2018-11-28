Bringing back the Ilam stream

A group of residents are a step closer to bringing the Ilam Stream back to life.

The Network of the Ilam Stream, made up of residents wanting to revive the stream, are lobbying to improve its water flow.

The stream runs above ground in the city at Avonhead Park and goes through suburban Avonhead and Ilam before joining the Avon River in Ilam gardens.

The stream is sourced from springs and the Waimakariri river water race system but it is often dry for most of the year, residents say.

Two years ago, the water flow has stopped on Colina St, Avonhead due to a leak.

Network of the Ilam Stream treasurer Bill Carroll says fixing the leak is another step towards achieving the residents “dream” – to have a constant water flow through the Ilam Stream.

Last week, the city council fixed the leak but have no plans to work on a permanent water flow.

“We’ve been lobbying to get the leak fixed because the water doesn’t get to the end of the stream in the Ilam Gardens,” Mr Carroll said.

Network of the Ilam Stream proposes the city council uses one of its bores in Avonhead Park to draw water for the stream.

The current springs and water race system is not enough to have a continuous flow, Mr Carroll said.

He said if the residents’ wishes for the Ilam Stream come true, it would be more valued by locals.

“[We hope] there will be public places where people can walk along it and enjoy it,” Mr Carroll said.

City council manager land drainage Keith Davison said the council does not have plans to “augment” the supply of water in the Ilam Stream.

Said Mr Davison: “You may remember that only a couple of years back many rivers and streams around Canterbury dried up.”

“Discussions were held with Environment Canterbury and agreement was reached then that we would not be augmenting supply,” Mr Davison said.

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board chairman Sam MacDonald backed the residents wish for a continuous water flow.

“There’s no point having it [the stream] there if there is no water flow. The staff aren’t that keen on it but that’s not their decision,” he said.

But a solution wont happen overnight, Mr MacDonald said.