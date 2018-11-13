Bright sparks shining out of Christchurch schools

Four Christchurch high school students are among the best young inventors in the country. Sophie Cornish reports on their success at the ASB Bright Sparks Awards

Thomas James saw that his elderly neighbour was in a predicament. The 89-year-old was told by her doctor that tasks such as taking her wheelie bin out to the curb were putting her at risk of falling.

Luckily, her entrepreneurial neighbour Thomas had an idea. The 15-year-old from Burnside High School was the male recipient of the Supreme Innovator title for his invention, Wheelie Drive. The autonomous robot takes care of your wheelie bin for you.

“It solves a problem, not just for the elderly or disabled but for a lot of people who may have an issue with taking their wheelie bin to the curb – for example, if you are away from home that day, simply forgot or if they have a beach house,” said Thomas.

He also considered his grandparents when he thought of the idea, as they have a bach on the Coromandel. “It also helps with security, as when a wheelie bin is out for a few days it becomes obvious that the people are away . . . they will now be able to leave and not worry about the bin staying out the whole time.”

Thomas said the “brains of the robot” are controlled by an Arduino Mega, a micro controller that connects to the wheelie bin, mimicking a human. It pulls the bin out and takes it to the curb using a pre-programmed route.

Thomas took home a $1000 cash prize for the project, which he says he will use to refine the robot. “It’s not polished enough, it’s still a prototype at this stage.”

It was the middle of winter and Bastein Gelin and his family were freezing. The wood burner in their home only heated the room it was in.

The Cashmere High School student wanted to find a way to move the heat around his house and control its distribution.

His invention, the Smart Heat Distributor, won him the home technologies award category.

Bastien installed sensors all over his house and created a server that can do the heating calculations based on the heating needs of each room. It can extract the heat from one room using a fan and distribute it to different rooms around the house based on the current temperatures and how hot the user wants the room to be.

Bastien’s project, which he believes could be created at a reasonable cost and be user-friendly, uses an online application to display sensor readings on a plan in a house. On the plan, the user can view and modify the settings of each room.

Eric Song believes his invention can solve all your courier woes. The Burnside High School student won first place in the Senior Software Engineering category.

His BlackBox is a smart delivery box that keeps your post safe while you are not at home.

The courier is able to scan the delivery item, using the BlackBox scanner. The lock-box will then search the vendor’s database in real time or search the tracking number. Once it has confirmed that the delivery is right, the box will open, providing a safe place for your delivery to be stored.

A delivery message will also be sent to the buyers phone. The buyer can then unlock the box using his phone and scan it again to provide an electronic signature.

Eric’s inspiration came from his own issues with couriers. He buys online frequently and is often not home when his packages are delivered and usually ends up having to drive a long distance to pick up the packages himself.

A passion for music inspired Hsin Lee to create ComposerFantasy. The invention won the Burnside High School student a shared award in the Best Mobile Application category.

The program can combine any two songs seamlessly. Using his own music theory algorithm, it can combine music and automatically generate a new song.

Hsin believed there should be a computer program to aid people in creating songs and that there must be a potential to simulate music into a matrix of value and use a network to combine them.

“Imagine the national anthem meets a pop song. Or Beethoven performed in rock? Do we just directly mash the songs? No. Songs are composed using music theory so their chords won’t match and not harmonise with each other,” he said. Hsin has combined music theory with his own algorithm to automatically generate a harmonised song in a format that is ready to play. “This is a useful tool for music composers with their own melody in mind,” he said.

•The long-running national competition for young inventors is in its 20th year and aims to showcase emerging creative and entrepreneurial talent in electronic and digital technologies.

•Out of 22 finalists across New Zealand, five were from Canterbury.