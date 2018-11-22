Back for Jesus Christ Superstar and to get married

Nic Kyle has come a long way since he was first scouted to sing with Broadway star Elaine Paige during her tour of New Zealand and Australia in 2012.

It has been a whirlwind few years for the 31-year-old from performing at sold-out shows on London’s West End to travelling Europe with his soon-to-be wife, Canadian professional football midfielder Sophie Schmidt.

The talented performer, who grew up in Ilam, has returned home to the city for a short stint to play the lead role in The Court Theatre’s major musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

It is one of the first shows he has performed in for about a year after taking a break to travel.

Kyle will be in the starring role of Jesus – which he describes as one of the most challenging to play in musical theatre.

He said the award-winning rock opera, with music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is one of his favourite shows.

It was the first show he did after graduating from Christ’s College in 2005. He played the role of an apostle in the Showbiz Christchurch production.

“I remember as an 18-year-old watching Jesus and thinking that would be a cool role to play one day.”

He also played Jesus at the Theatre Royal in Timaru in 2012.

He said the roles of Jesus and Judas require performers to sing “incredibly high,” which most musicals don’t go near.

“Vocally, it is just an incredibly challenging show to cast and then once you have got your cast to try and wrangle them to be able to even pull it off,” Kyle said.

The show is loosely based on the Bible’s account of the last week of Jesus’ life.

But Kyle said the great thing about the show is that puts a new spin on a well-known story and turns it into a human story people can engage with.

“What I really love about this show is you almost forget while watching it who it is about. It becomes kind of removed from the Christianity,” he said.

Kyle is back in the city until January and is set to marry Schmidt in North Canterbury when the show has a brief break next month.

At the end of the show, he will return to Vancouver with Schmidt to work out where he will take his career next.

Kyle led an adventurous four-year performing career in London before he was deported.

He was living in the United Kingdom for two years before deciding to get a de facto visa with his previous girlfriend.

While the relationship broke up, Kyle decided to keep the visa which was flagged when he was being checked through Gatwick Airport, London, after a trip to Portugal.

He then headed to Germany after he was deported to play the lead role in The English Theatre Frankfurt’s production of Spamalot, where he met Schmidt.

Kyle said while it is not worth it at this stage, if Sophie made an English football league, applying for a new visa was something he would look at.

•Jesus Christ Superstar runs at The Court Theatre from Saturday until January 19. To book tickets, go to https://courttheatre.org.nz