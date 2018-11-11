Armistic billboard saved

When retired Fendalton wool merchant Keith Whitfield was at a rubbish burn-off in the 1940s, he saw a distinct piece of paper.

It was a billboard for The Star, announcing the Armistice on November 12, 1918 (NZ time), which marked the end of World War 1.

Mr Whitfield, 88, asked the owner of the billboard if he could keep it.

“He was just going to throw it into the fire and I said ‘hey, I’ll have that’,” he said.

“I thought it might be worth hanging onto, not knowing I would be here a 100 years from the date of it.”

Mr Whitfield, who lives in Fendalton, framed it and loaned it to the Papanui RSA about 20 years ago, where it is still on display.

His father Alex and his two uncles, Harold and Herb, all served in WW1. The three Whitfield brothers all survived the war. They served in France and Egypt.

“They were very lucky. [My father] was gassed, and coughed his whole life,” he said.

Mr Whitfield never got the chance to show the poster to his father but it served as a reminder of his contribution to the country.

“Because my father fought in the war, it’s a memoir of him when I come to the RSA,” he said.

Mr Whitfield said the RSA was the best place to keep the poster and does not intend to sell it for profit. He has read The Star his whole life. “It’s my sole source of news, I enjoy it because everything is local.”

