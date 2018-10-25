‘You’re for real mate’: Pokie player thought hold up was a joke

When an armed robber ordered people playing the pokies to lie on the floor, Jenny Hogg thought it was a joke.

But when Ms Hogg saw the offender’s firearm was not a toy gun like she first thought, she realised it was serious.

Ms Hogg was playing the pokies on Tuesday night at Coasters Tavern in Redwood when three armed robbers held up the bar.

During the ordeal shortly before 9pm, one patron, an elderly man, tried to wrestle with one of the robbers. It is believed he was hit in the forehead with the blunt end of a machete.

Ms Hogg said he received a cut to his forehead. A woman in her 20s also received a fat lip, she said.

A shot was fired during the ordeal, which lasted between five and eight minutes.

Ms Hogg said she believes the shot was fired at the roof. She said she tried to tell jokes and laugh to keep people calm.

“I didn’t even realise everyone was lying on the floor. I thought this guy had walked in as a joke. I was still playing the pokies, then I turned around and everyone was on the floor and I thought ‘oh, sh*t’, I better get on the floor. I was like ‘oh, you’re for real mate.”

Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet said the men, who were armed with various weapons, including a machete and a firearm, threatened bar staff and patrons and demanded money.

The men left in a stolen dark blue Mazda Familia hatchback before dumping it nearby and using a second vehicle to leave the area.

They wore scarves over their faces and black hoodies.

Detective Sergeant Greenstreet called the incident “violent and dangerous.”

He said his advice for people in a situation like this would be to comply with the offender’s demands.

“These things can escalate and get out of hand quickly.”

“It is fortunate more

people were not seriously hurt.”

Ms Hogg believes about $4000 was taken.

Goldi Group Ltd general manager Gareth Bull, a representative of the company that owns the tavern, said he would not comment as the robbery was under police investigation.