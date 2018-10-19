Woman walks away uninjured after car rolls 100m down hillside

A woman walked away uninjured after the car she was driving rolled 100m down a Banks Peninsula hillside.

On Friday afternoon, the 72-year-old, who did not wish to speak to The Star, was driving towards Akaroa from Christchurch when the car left the road on a bend between the Hilltop Tavern and Barrys Bay on State Highway 75.

The Volvo XC60 rolled several times, before stopping on a plateau.

Akaroa Senior Constable Tim Johnson said there was no indication that speed or erratic driving was involved in the incident.

He said the woman’s car had crashed through 40m of bush before reaching open ground.

“It was lucky there was that plateau, otherwise, she would have kept going until she reached the bottom . . . another 100m.”

When he arrived at the scene a member of the public was sitting with the woman.

“She was shaken and cold. But otherwise, no injuries.”

She was taken to Christchurch Hospital for observation.