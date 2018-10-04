Win with Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines is giving Christchurch a taste of what’s to come.

The airline is holding a 14-day seat display at Christchurch Airport to celebrate the upcoming launch of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Christchurch to Singapore route.

The display, which will run until Sunday, October 14, gives people the opportunity to experience the new premium economy and business class seats that will be available on-board the new aircraft when it begins operations on the route from January 8.

Singapore Airlines is also giving people who visit the seat display the chance to win two premium economy tickets from Christchurch to any destination served by premium economy on the airline’s network, including London, Paris, Hong Kong, Zurich, Tokyo and more.

Just take a photo with the selfie machine and enter your details to go in the draw. Plus for an additional entry, take a selfie in one of the seats and share your photo publicly on Facebook or Instagram using #SQCHCA350

Singapore Airlines general manager New Zealand Simon Turcotte said the seat display is an exciting teaser for what’s to come. “We’re thrilled to be able to showcase the new products that will soon be available to travellers to and from the South Island on a daily basis,” Mr Turcotte said.

“We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support that we’ve received from the broader South Island community over the past three decades and we are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Airbus A350-900 along with the all-new cabin products next January.”