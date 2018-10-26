Wigram crash memorial unveiled

Sixty-five years after the fatal Wigram air collision, a plaque featuring the names of the flight crew has been unveiled.

The plaque, inset into a boulder, has been placed next to a memorial seat at Edwin Ebbett Pl, Wigram.

The memorial opened on Monday, on the anniversary of the mid-air collision.

The project was initiated by Halswell engineer Ron Fensom, who has worked on building the memorial for four years.

Flight Lieutenant Ebbett – along with Squadron Leader Sholto Duncan, Flight Lieutenant Erling Ziesler and Aircraftmen 1st Class Brian Keogh, Eric Melrose and William Sharman and Aircraftman 2nd Class Russell Woodcock – died when two De Havilland Devon aircraft from RNZAF Station Wigram collided over Wigram Aerodrome.

Both planes had been preparing to land at the aerodrome on October 15, 1953.

They were part of a 27-aircraft flypast over Harewood International Airport (now Christchurch International Airport).

The fly-past signalled the end of celebrations following the 19,756km London to Christchurch International Air Race.

The memorial cost $7000 and received $2500 funding support from the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

The remainder of the money was raised through private donations.

Board chairman Mike Mora says “it’s important to acknowledge the history of our area and the sad loss of seven men.”

“With the rapid development of Wigram, we all wanted to take the opportunity to secure a special spot in memory of those crewmen,” Mr Mora says.

All seven crew members are remembered by street names in the area, along with Air Race Lane.