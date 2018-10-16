What’s on for Heritage Week

Three significant historic anniversaries will be celebrated during this year’s Heritage Week.

Beca Heritage Week, which starts tomorrow, will celebrate 100 years since the end of World War 1 and the 1918 New Zealand influenza pandemic – as well as 125 years of women’s suffrage.

Its theme is Strength from Struggle – remembering our courageous communities, reflects some significant anniversaries that were hard won or hard fought struggles in world and New Zealand history.

“It is important we never forget the sacrifices that were made and the toll war takes so I would really encourage people to take the opportunity during Beca Heritage Week to attend at least one of the events that mark the centenary of the end of World War 1,’’ said city council head of urban regeneration, urban design and heritage Carolyn Ingles.

“Canterbury Museum has been running an exhibition which focuses on the experiences of Cantabrians who served on the battlefields of Europe and the Middle East during World War I and on the experiences of those they left behind,” she said.

“On Tuesday 16 and Thursday 18 at 3.30pm they’re going to run free one-hour tours that take in the World War 1 exhibition which also covers the influenza pandemic, as well as the display marking Kate Sheppard’s role in achieving suffrage for women, two other anniversaries commemorated in the events this year.’’

The courage of the airmen who flew during World War 1 will be in the spotlight at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand on Saturday. Between 1.30pm and 2.30pm the museum will be conducting a series of short talks based around items from its collections.

Knox Church is hosting a Voices Against War exhibition as part of its open day on Sunday afternoon.

There is also a talk at Canterbury University’s Teece Museum at The Arts Centre on Tuesday evening exploring the Homeric echoes in the way we remember World War 1.

Armistice Day will be remembered and showcased at the city council-owned heritage building, Avebury House on October 18, while on the same day the church at Ferrymead Heritage Park will host Melodies of the Past, an hour-long pipe organ concert featuring music from the World War 1 era.

There are more than 70 events planned for the celebration, which ends on October 22.

•To see the full list of events, go to ccc.govt.nz/news-and-events/whats-on