Sui Pauaraisa could be the definition of a real-life wonder woman. She represents two nations in two different codes, on top of that she fits in a full-time job while also being a mother of two.

Sui Pauaraisa does it all.

She won club titles this year in rugby league with the Linwood Keas and rugby union with Christchurch.

On Saturday she will make her international rugby league debut when the Kiwi Ferns play the Australian Jillaroos.

We find out how Pauaraisa plays two codes for two different countries as well as work a full-time job while being a mother of two.