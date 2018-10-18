A new report shows Waltham has a higher percentage of residents identifyng as of Maori descent, who are born overseas and who speak English as a second language than the rest of the city as a whole. Reporter Julia Evans talks to the people who live there

On one side of a fence cream paint flakes off a sun damaged weatherboard 1920s villa.

The grass is brown and a rusted scooter discarded on the porch looks like it hasn’t been ridden for years.

On the other side there are six identical brick townhouses standing to attention. No grass, no scooter.

The only noticeable difference are the cars parked outside.

This is Waltham – a suburb of contrasts, character and change.

While the population has been called “transient” in the new Aspirations of Children and Youth in Waltham city council report, at its heart is a vibrant, diverse and strong community. Whether that be at the park, the school, the community centre or the pub.

“Participants noted the caring, resilient community and good neighbours are valuable,” the report said.

Leanne Ireland is the third generation of her family to live in her Waltham home.

Her now deceased grandparents Gwendoline and Roy bought the house when they first came to Christchurch from Wales in the early 1980s. The house was left in her name when her grandparents passed away.

Her father Malcolm also called it home – he installed heating and insulation into the cold brick house when Ms Ireland was pregnant with her first child.

“It is a connection to my grandparents. But since they’ve moved out we’ve done some renovations and I’ve made it my own. Sometimes I think you can still feel them around . . . It’s a family space.”

Now Ms Ireland’s three children Malachi, Isaiah and Shardesha are the fourth generation.

They’ve lived in the house all their life – Isaiah and Shardesha go to Waltham Primary School, a five-minute walk away.

She said she’s seen the good and the bad over the last two decades.

“I used to always pop into the house when I was a kid. I stayed the night all the time . . . I remember the area was very run down then but there were always good neighbours and people around,” Ms Ireland said.

“It still is run down and a poorer area. Not a lot of people know about it. when you talk to people from other parts of the city they go ‘Waltham? Where’s that?’ and you have to tell them its close to Opawa and in between Sydenham.”

But Ms Ireland said she would not live in another part of the city.

“It’s close to everywhere to get to amenities . . . and the area is so diverse. There’s older generations, young people, young families, a lot of children. Everyone’s here.”

The residents were much like the houses.

“You have the old style bungalows and the new town houses right next to each other.”

Ms Ireland has been volunteering at the Waltham Community Cottage for the last four or five years. She lost track.

“It’s a chance for me to give back to the community. I was a chef before I had my children so I run the community lunches. I get to provide healthy food and home baking for those who don’t otherwise get it.”

She said she would continue supporting the area’s growth for the foreseeable future and her children enjoyed the neighbourhood and school.

Long time resident Rex Robinson calls himself the “neighbourhood watch man.”

“I went to a meeting once, I think. Nothing happens here. Someone’s car got broken into a while ago but that’s about it.”

He said all the area needs is someone to dish out safety pamphlets when they arrive.

“There’s always a bit of trouble everywhere. But it’s good here, we’re happy. There’s no room for crime, there are so many people around here.”

“Plus I give the kids lectures at Halloween. When they come knock on our door, I tell them to make sure they don’t grow up to be criminals,” Mr Robinson said.

He said there were a lot of children in the area these days, but puts that down to the area’s rapid growth following the earthquake.

Waltham has become more densely populated since the earthquakes with blocks of flats and townhouses springing up daily.

“It’s diverse. We have a German guy next door. It makes it interesting.”

But though he said the area doesn’t get much publicity – “no news is good news.”

The report said Waltham has a higher population of residents identifying as of Maori descent, who are born overseas and who speak English as a second language than Christchurch as a whole.

“The local population has almost experienced a boom post-earthquake as a result of housing intensification and the proximity to the central city for migrant workers.”

But the number of facilities for young people had remained the same.

“During this time the number of facilities and organisations providing services for children and young people has remained the same. This likely resulted in a strain on some facilities and organisations.”

The Brougham pub is a key part of the Waltham community.

When you walk in you spot a juke box, dart boards, pool tables and gaming room. The jackpot was $865.50.

At noon on Friday there were two punters attached to the pokies, stopping only for a regular ciggie break and to claim their winnings.

But much like the rest of the suburb, the pub is a mash up of old and new with Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg dominating the playlist.

Armarpreet Singh is the young face of the pub. He has only been the duty manager for the last two months.

Mr Singh said Monday to Thursdays were especially busy with locals gathering after work or dinner to catch up on the area’s goings on over a jug and game of pool.

“We have a lot of fixed customers, but then on Friday, Saturday and Sunday it’s people from all over town. It’s very busy,” he said.

He hasn’t learnt their names yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

Even Mr Singh himself lives only a two minute drive from work, recently moving up from Timaru.

“I was in Auckland and then Timaru. I like it here better than Timaru, but maybe it’s not as good as Auckland.”

Gordon Caddie has been watching the area flourish for the last 14 years from behind the principal’s desk at Waltham Primary School.

“I think a school in any area is important. But we have such a diverse community, it’s more important. People know what to expect when they come here so we have a stabilising influence.”

The school was identified as the most significant community asset in the area by the city council.

“Participants reported that Waltham Primary School is one of the best community assets,” the report said.

But its roll has ballooned by 85 per cent following the earthquakes.

“It only slowed down when the Ministry of Education made us put in an enrolment zone. We’ve got no space for children from out of zone at all, we’ve have to turn families away, which is quite difficult,” he said.

“Growth has its challenges which come with it.”

He said the school reflects the varied nature of the suburb.

“There are industrial areas, Housing New Zealand Houses, a lot of immigrant families that are renting, as well as older villas . . . The school is the same. We’re teaching children whose parents and grandparents went to the school as well as kids who have been in New Zealand for two days.”

Mr Caddie said Waltham has a good future – but a little work needed to be done first.

“We sat down and looked at it and one of the biggest things that needs to change is making Waltham Park safer for young families.”

Adrienne Carmichael has run the Waltham Community Cottage for 24 years.

“I just love the community. It’s got great people who support each other. The people are just wonderful.”

But she said the suburb has suffered from being disjointed.

“It all started when Brougham St went down the middle, cutting it right in half. Since then its been about bringing it altogether . . . it’s moving forward really nicely.”

Ms Carmichael said she has seen the area changing for the better. But there is still a way to go.

“Particularly since the quakes, people’s attitudes are changing. There are more permanent residents.”

She said at the moment, one of the biggest focuses for improving the community was Waltham Park.

“The playground is a concern. We want to make it more user-friendly because people in this area don’t go away, they don’t have transport or finances to go further away.”

The report said the key barriers to participation in the area are cost of activities and lack of transport.

Ms Carmichael said isolation was a major issue in the area, often due to financial constraints – which is what the cottage aimed to combat.

“We’re always busy. The whole idea is that we bring people together and it works. The area changes and so the things we offer change too,” she said.

The centre offers playgroup, fall prevention courses, as well as ukelele lessons, depression support and Chi Gong Tai Chi.

It also raises money to offer local children opportunities they may not otherwise afford.

“Anything that helps the children.”

The city council is now investigating scope for development of more activities and programmes aimed at Waltham’s young people and is working with the community to redevelop the park