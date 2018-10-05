Walsh gives Megan his best shot

“Humbling.”

That’s how World Championship gold medal shot-putter Tom Walsh described hearing plucky teenager Megan Hore’s on going battle with bone cancer.

Yesterday, Walsh joined All Black great Richie McCaw in signing one of four Mickey Mouse paintings, which will be auctioned off to raise money to help get Megan to Disneyland Paris.

She has a bucket list of going to every Disneyland around the world and ticked Hong Kong off the list last month.

Walsh met Megan in the Christchurch Hospital children’s haematology and oncology centre in April following his win at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Megan asked for Walsh’s signature after she said she “fan-girled” over him when she got to wear his medals.

She stayed up late watching him compete at the games, which she said was tough for someone struggling with the side effects of chemotherapy treatment.

“I definitely remember her,” Walsh told The Star.

“I felt like I managed to put a smile on her face, which could be quite hard to do when you’re in hospital like that.”

Having her look up to him considering what she was going through made him want to help.

“Some people just have it bloody tough, don’t they,” he said.

“It puts a lot of things into perspective.”

Walsh said he also admired the hard work of artist Rangi Downes, who painted and donated the Mickey art.

“It takes me back to being a kid. I was told the story behind the artwork, it’s really impressive that he just goes out of his way to help people.”

Megan began testing on Tuesday to see whether the chemotherapy treatment had worked. The results of those tests are expected in the middle of this month.