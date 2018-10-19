Video: Night Noodle Market, council’s ‘slap in the face’ to Christchurch restaurants, bars

The hospitality industry has slammed the city council for allowing the Night Noodle Market to be extended.

With Christchurch’s turbulent hospitality industry trying to recover ground in the up coming summer months, a well-known restaurateur says allowing the Night Noodle Market to run ‘in direct opposition’ for 12 nights form February 6 – 17 will take vital business away from local restaurants, cafes and bars.

He has the backing of Hospitality NZ Canterbury’s branch who says last year’s market caused a ‘significant downturn of trade’.

So did the city council consult with Hospitality NZ Canterbury’s branch before allowing it to go ahead in Hagley Park? And what does the media company Stuff, who is behind the market say?

Have your say: Should the market be chopped back? Or did the city council do the right thing? Comment below.

Watch the video for the full report.