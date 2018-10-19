Video: He fought back from the brink of death, now Girdlestone faces another battle

Story and videography: Gordon Findlater; video editing: Shelley Robinson, Geoff Sloan

In June 2016, Keagan Girdlestone was feared dead after crashing into the back of a team vehicle while racing in Italy.

He severed his carotid artery and jugular vein, suffered bruising to the brain and several strokes, and went into cardiac arrest on the operating table.

He was told by doctors he would never ride again. But in July, the Christchurch rider travelled to France to race in Europe for the first time since making a remarkable physical recovery.

However, what was about to unfold in France has left the 21-year-old with another barrier to overcome.