Video: Formerly homeless, battling anxiety. Then he found hope

Wayne Purdon has tried to dull his “nightmares” of the past and the crippling anxiety that comes with it using drugs and alcohol.

It cost him his job and saw him squatting in Christchurch’s earthquake-damaged buildings or on the streets.

We followed Wayne for two months, while he shared his story of finding hope.

When he was finally housed, he found himself staring at his “blank walls” where the nightmares would play like a movie on them. He was haunted.

But then he found what helped calm it.

There was hope.

And then his past came back to haunt him.