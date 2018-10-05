VIDEO: Alan Peart, NZ’s Last Ace an ‘unsung hero’

He fought 12 German fighters on his own and then later in the war, fought 20 Japanese fighters for 40mins as they swooped at him three at a time. Alan Peart has been called one of the 'greatest unsung heroes of WWII. His family tell the story of the man behind the legends.

Alan Peart, DFC, has been called one of the “greatest unsung heroes of WWII”.

He died, September 5, 2018.

The New Zealand Spitfire pilot entered the war at age 19 and it soon became evident he was a man of extraordinary talents in the air.

He faced 12 German fighters alone, outmaneuvering them to survive. Later, he faced 20 Japanese fighters outflying them for an epic 40mins.

But the war took its toll on Alan – no more so evident as when he returned home to a hero’s welcome, only for the residents to slowly disappear from the parade when they saw his gaunt appearance.

His wife Jennifer Peart, son Alastair Peart and daughter Judith Power share the story of the man behind the legend — the man who was not only a war hero “but a hero as a dad”.