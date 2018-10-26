Video: A first for Christchurch local body politics, deputy chairman to be ousted

Aaron Campbell once made the largest pavlova in history. Now he could be making history again, this time for being the first deputy-chairman to be sacked in Christchurch local body politics.

What over? We had to rewind to September when Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board chairman Sam MacDonald and deputy chairman Aaron Campbell presented to council.

It was meant to be a report back on the community board’s activities, but the Campbell went off script. And MacDonald’s facial expressions show that what Campbell said was not expected nor authorised by the board.

And as a result, his board will vote on Monday, behind closed doors, to oust him as deputy chairman.