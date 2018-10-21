Veteran’s 50 years of interclub rivalry

The annual Templeton and St Clair golf clubs’ interclub match is Roy Newburn’s calendar highlight 50 years on from competing at the inaugural event.

It might not quite have the history of the Ryder Cup, but the annual clash between the two clubs has its own special place for the 82-year-old.

“If you’ve been to one you keep on going. It’s a great crowd of jokers,” said Newburn.

A bus carrying 36 Templeton golfers travelled to St Clair last weekend for the interclub. In comparison, the first time it took place in 1968, a group travelled south in a car pool with a trailer for their clubs.

St Clair took out this year’s event and have had the rub of the green over 50 years of competition.

“They are slightly ahead. They’ve got an advantage down there, they put on bad weather for us. You get out to the point and you can’t even hold your golf club because of the wind but those jokers can.”

Newburn is currently playing off a 25 handicap and peaked at a two during the 1970s. He has won four Templeton club championships over the years as well as the Bottle Lake title and Buller Open.

Golf takes up a healthy chunk of his life these days, along with a strong interest in harness racing.

“I’ve bet a lot of money on slow horses.” The interclub festivities started last Friday with a chipping competition and a meal before individual match play and a formal dinner on Saturday, then four ball on Sunday.

The guest of honour was former New Zealand distance runner Dick Tayler, who won gold in the 10,000m at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch. He was roasted by racing personality Greg O’Connor for the enjoyment of about 100 guests.

Newburn said the evening’s celebrations finished up at around midnight at a local pub.

The inaugural interclub was organised by Bill Peterson (Templeton) and Graeme Skelton (St Clair).

Peter Stoddart, who was the professional at both St Clair and Templeton, also played.

Many sportsmen have played for the Templeton team over the years, including former All Blacks fullback Rex Orr and harness racing personality John Noble.

St Clair has had notable players as well, including All Blacks first five Laurie Haig and New Zealand golfer Ron Johnston.

Newburn doesn’t plan for the recent event to be his last and even hopes to get his handicap below 25 with a bit of help from his doctor.