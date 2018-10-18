Urgency taken in HFHMA saga

A draft proposal has now been approved so that Redcliffs and Southshore residents can see sought-after changes to the District Plan by Christmas.

On Monday, the city council approved a draft proposal to change the District Plan through Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods’ Section 71 powers.

The changes sought would allow people with properties within a residential unit overlay of the High Flood Hazard Management Area to build or renovate houses, where previously it had been almost impossible.

Consultation with strategic partners is the next step in the process, but the feedback was expected soon and staff will report back by November 8.

A final proposal could then go to Dr Woods by November 14 if not earlier.

At a meeting last month, Mayor Lianne Dalziel said it was “technically possible” that those changes could be made before Christmas. Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham said in spite of his earlier criticism, the city council was advancing the Section 71 process “extremely fast.”

“Having been a critic of council process, there is evidence that council are treating this matter with urgency,” he said.

Dr Latham said he had received an email from Dr Woods which said she appreciated the urgency of the matter and that her staff were working closely with the city council.

“I note that what is important to me is that we can collectively find pragmatic solutions on ways this matter can be resolved,” Dr Woods’ email said.

Dr Latham said city council staff met with affected community boards, resident’s associations and Christchurch Coastal Residents United last week in an “excellent and constructive session” on the process.

Stakeholders were supportive of the proposals, he said and were pleased by an additional proposed change regarding replacing houses from before the September 4, 2010, earthquake.

“Which essentially means that the replacement and repair of residences now commence from September 2010 rather than one-year existing use rights.”

Dr Latham said he did not expect any problems with the proposal gaining approval once it was submitted to Dr Woods.

“We are all on the same page,’’ he said.

City council staff also were in the process of investigating a number of issues raised at the workshop, including the number of properties outside of the affected area the amendments could affect, whether a definition of “unacceptable risk” should be added.

Staff would also report those findings back to the city council on or before November 8.