Two codes, two nations for wonder woman Pauaraisa

Sui Pauaraisa could be the definition of a rreal-lifewonder woman. She represents two nations in two different codes, on top of that she fits in a full-time job while also being a mother of two.

Pauaraisa has represented her country of birth Samoa in rugby sevens and is also a member of the Canterbury’s Farah Palmer Cup side. In fact she thought she would be in contention for the Canterbury team that defeated Auckland at the weekend before receiving a phone call from Wright two weeks ago.

“I think I cried when the coach called me . . . it made my day,” said Pauaraisa.

The second rower’s selection for the Kiwi Ferns comes on the back of playing for the Warriors in the inaugural WNRL season.

During the campaign – which saw the team win one of their three round-robin games – Pauaraisa was based in Auckland and leading into the season travelled north two times a week for training, which involved starting her job as an administrator at Christchurch Hospital at 6am to finish in time for an afternoon flight. She would arrive in Auckland and go straight to training before flying home to Christchurch at 6am the next day to get to work.

After moving to Auckland from Samoa at 13, she played rugby though school before putting the sport on hold when she became a mum.

In 2010, she moved to Christchurch and began playing rugby for Belfast.

“I only went back to playing because I knew I was getting quite big and just wanted something to do to lose some weight . . . it was just for fun and then it got serious.”

While playing union for Suburbs four years ago, Pauaraisa’s teammates introduced her to league for the first time with the Halswell Hornets. She’s since played for the Papanui Tigers before switching to the Linwood Keas last year.

“Once I got introduced to league I’ve absolutely loved it.”

During winter, Pauaraisa plays union for Christchurch and league for the Keas. On Tuesday and Thursday, she trains with Christchurch. On Wednesday and Friday, she trains with the Keas. Saturday is game day for Christchurch, while on Sunday she runs out for the Keas leaving Monday as her one day off sport.

This year she helped both clubs to win their respective premier women’s titles.

Since returning from the Warriors WNRL campaign, Pauaraisa has been training with the Canterbury women’s rugby union team. The increased professionalism in the women’s 15s game is something that is also benefitting her bid to take her league game to another level.

“I think it’s because of the culture and how intense our trainings are, so it is a massive advantage for me. Even the skills we have you can bring into league.”

The dedication to being in shape for Saturday’s Kiwi Ferns test goes beyond even training four times a week. Most days she goes for a run around Hagley Park during her lunch break at work.

Family is also a big part of her life. While her recent accomplishments with the Warriors WNRL side and now the Kiwi Ferns means time away from her two daughters Pine and Paia, she believes what she is doing is important for the values she hopes to pass on.

“We all want our kids to be successful in life so we’ve got to things like this because they’re watching. They watch every step, I know my girls watch every little thing.”

“My oldest one [Pine] plays netball, she says she’s going to be a Silver Fern and the little one [Paia] plays league with the boys at Linwood . . . it’s a good pathway for her.”

Being able to do what she does wouldn’t be possible without her husband Jerry, who has even been helping with her individual training sessions ahead of Saturday’s test.

“Thank god for him. He cooks dinner for us and does the washing and is there to pick me up from the airport when I was travelling to Auckland.”

Pauaraisa was brought to tears when she was able to play in front of her family during the Warriors 10-32 loss to the Broncos last month. She was surprised by the team’s sponsor Flight Centre in the week leading up to the game when she was informed it was flying her daughters and husband to their match in Melbourne.

Although it is New Zealand she will be representing on Saturday, she won’t deny that Samoa has a special place in her heart.

“My heart is always with Samoa . . . I want to inspire the girls there because they do have so much talent in Samoa, but the support is not really there for the girls.”

Pauaraisa is hopeful of making her debut for Samoa’s 15-a-side team at the Oceania women’s rugby tournament in Fiji next month.

Saturday’s test against Australia is part of a triple-header at Mt Smart Stadium. The Junior Kiwis play the Junior Kangaroos at 3pm, followed by the Kiwi Ferns v Jillaroos at 5pm, and Kiwis v Kangaroos at 7.45pm.