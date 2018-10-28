Twice the delight for Canterbury Collier Trophy win

Canterbury won back-to-back Collier Trophy under-13 girls national hockey titles at North Harbour over the weekend.

The team won in dominant fashion, scoring 27 goals in the week-long tournament and conceding just two.

What made their back-to-back success more impressive was that only one of the squad, captain Keeley Hughes, returned from last year’s victorious squad.

Canterbury defeated Central Otago in the final on Saturday.

Canterbury beat Hawke’s Bay 5-0 in their semi-final, thanks to two goals from Hughes and Kaiyah Ratu, as well as one from Holly Gilray.

First half goals from Mila Hastie and Ava Croton earned Canterbury their winning margin by half-time of the final.

Coach Cathy Baker said the team trained hard defensively and emphasised their fitness prior to the tournament.

“We tried to keep teams out of our circle and that worked well for the most part, plus we had a goalkeeper who stood up,” she said.

“We tried to prioritise our fitness because after eight games in a week that can make a real difference for young kids.”

Baker said the past two seasons have highlighted the level of talent coming through in Canterbury hockey.

Three year 7 players can qualify again for the team next year to attempt the three-peat.