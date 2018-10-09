Traffic light consultation gets green light

City councillor Aaron Keown could finally see traffic lights installed at a Bishopdale intersection as public consultation on the project gets the green light.

The city council voted on Thursday to send options out for consultation to either install traffic lights at the Breens, Harewood and Gardiners Rds intersection or to introduce a signalised crossing to Harewood Rd and reduce it to one lane.

Cr Keown has been campaigning to have lights installed at the Breens, Harewood and Gardiners Rds intersection for two-and-a-half years.

“It goes out for consultation now, but the preferred option for council is cutting off Harewood Rd – they’re basically just going to try and talk people out of choosing the traffic lights.”

He said he felt confident that the majority of submissions would be in favour of the traffic lights, but he expected the city council to try and slow the process.

“The problem is it won’t just go to the community board and then to council, as is the normal process. It will also have to go to the Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Committee. It’s just another chance for the council to block it.”

While the majority of city councillors voted for the proposal, Cr Keown said he was “disappointed” that councillors Tim Scandrett, Pauline Cotter and Phil Clearwater were against it.

“That’s how dirty politics operates, sometimes you just can’t get wins with certain people.”

He said the opposed councillors focused on the lack of available funding for traffic lights, but he was sure the money could be found in the Annual Plan.

“I think people will come forward and say ‘don’t spend money on stupid statues or a park or a swimming pool, we want it spent on traffic lights’,” he said.

“To be honest, with the cost of the council blocking this project we would have probably already paid for the traffic lights. Christchurch ratepayers are being ripped off by staff tactics and an inefficient council”

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community

Board chairman Sam MacDonald said he hoped the city council would listen to what the public wanted.

“The council now have bought into the process of letting the public tell them what they want at this intersection, so for them at the end of this to block it would be completely unacceptable,” he said.

“From the meeting on Thursday, there’s a green light that this intersection is going to be fixed.”