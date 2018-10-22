The face behind People of New Zealand

Christchurch artist Sam Moore is the brains behind the viral cartoon sensation People of New Zealand. The series documents Kiwi stereotypes such as Office Jan, Hilux Surf Drew and his most recent Street Shuffle Les. He talks to Julia Evans

How did you get into the world of cartooning?

Well, I spend all day at work on the computer so I started the Ugly Ink Instagram a couple of years ago with the purpose of just putting up drawings every single day. I figured that would make me draw because I do everything with ink and markers so I have to get off the computer and do that sort of thing every day. That’s how it all started, I guess. I’ve drawn for years, ever since I was little so it was just making me do it every day. I started just on small Post-It Notes, so even if its just one drawing, at least there’s one Post-It Note drawing every day. Things, I guess, improved. They got a little more complicated as more people started to look at the Instagram. At the start I didn’t care what anything looked like.

Now you’ve got almost 100,000 followers on that Instagram, you’ve gone viral, how does that feel?

Most of them are from the United States, I think about 95 per cent are actually from the US. Before I did the People of New Zealand series I had like 500 followers on Facebook and since I did that, it’s gone up to about 30,000 people on Facebook. For some reason Kiwis only really use Facebook. I had never really put much effort into Facebook at all, but now the following is starting to come from New Zealand. I think the Americans still relate to the People of New Zealand, though. They say: “Oh I know this guy, he’s from Colorado and lives down the road from me,” so there’s something to relate to. It’s never the fancy people, they’re just people I see every day so it could relate to America but I feel I don’t have the jurisdiction to draw people from other countries. I have to put in my own New Zealand context because that’s what I’m living.

Do you remember what you were doing when your first cartoon blew up?

I thought Radio Hauraki might like it, so I’m glad that worked. But the thing is, about a year ago I recorded this video of me colouring in a circle and right at the end I go over the edge and screw it up because I knew that would really annoy people.

That video got over a million views, so I was used to that I guess. But I’ve never had any attention within New Zealand. I put the first People of New Zealand cartoon up on Reddit and that sort of went to the top of Reddit on the New Zealand thread. Ever since then I put them up and it goes to the top pretty much every time.

Have you had any exciting opportunities after the People of New Zealand series went viral?

Yes, there’s been people asking for commissions. I’ve always done that but it’s people from New Zealand asking for commissions and things like that. There’s a few little projects which are currently in the fire, but I can’t really talk about those. I mean, I’ve got a book contract that will be out sometime next year. The coolest thing that happened last week was some people from Stewart Island had a party and the theme of it was to dress up as a person of New Zealand. They sent me a bunch of photos so that was really good to see. I think by far that sort of thing is the coolest to see. I thought that was awesome. But even when I hear people talking about it, that’s really cool too.

What is the process of creating one of these

drawings?

In terms of inspiration, the people that I’ve done, I’ve had those people in my head for a long time and never really thought about drawing them before. It’s getting harder as I go along. I might just go and sit at the shopping mall or go and sit down and have lunch. But most of these people I’ve had in my head for 25 or 30 years and I see them every day. I categorise them into an Office Jan or a Shae. Sometimes the idea takes a lot longer than creating the actual art work. I mean, it can take two or three hours to create an art work but coming up with the little points can be a lot more difficult. Like I’ve probably got 50 or 60 other ideas just jotted down but I’ve not got quite enough detail to make them into a full art work yet. So I think that is more difficult. I’ll just go for a walk and find that these people will come to me. Then I do a preliminary pencil sketch, ink it up with an ink pen and then use some markers to colour it and add highlights, things like that. I do it every day, I get home from work and draw every day, so you work out a good process of getting it done.

What do you do for work?

I work in advertising, I’m an art director so campaigns and graphic design and all of those sorts of things. It’s not anything that I’d want to shout about but it pays the bills and is interesting.

Is art in your family?

Yes, well, my dad Dave Moore was a writer and an art director. He worked for The Star back in the day. He was art director at The Star and then art director and motoring editor at The Press. I worked at The Press for about three or four years, it was cool. I worked in the editorial department doing the graphics and stuff. That was my first proper job out of polytech. I remember going into dad’s office during the school holidays, sitting at one of the empty work stations and using the markers and fancy pens to draw pictures. That was always fun.

Have your always lived in Christchurch?

I studied here and worked here before I moved to Australia for five or six years about four or five years ago. It was mainly working for apparel companies doing illustration and things.

What else do you draw

other than People of New Zealand?

After a while, I started to put all the weird things I was drawing, because I like sci-fi and fantasy, so I wanted to put them all together in the same place and have a reason for them to exist. So I’ve made this world called Flogoria and while I haven’t planned it out too much really, I have locations and characters and creatures that all live in this world, which is fun. So I’m working on a pitch document for a company in Los Angeles for that at the moment. Ideally, I’d love to make Flogoria into a full story. That could be a cartoon or a book or a movie or a TV series or something like that. So that’s progressing slowly at the moment, but it’s going well. I’ve been meaning to work on it for the last two or so months.

What other hobbies do you have outside of cartooning?

I don’t really have time for anything else. I get home and I draw. Other than that I like eating food and I’m a casual sports fan, I guess. The Black Caps are my favourite sports team. I’ll give you a little preview, there’s an interesting cricket thing that I’m working on and might be happening soon.