The best news of Megan’s life

Plucky cancer sufferer Megan Hore has had the best news of her life.

The 18-year-old daughter of well-known blind organist Richard Hore is in remission after battling bone cancer for the last year.

Test results, which came back late on Wednesday, gave her the all clear for now.

“It’s the best news. It feels good like a weight just went off my shoulders,” Megan said.

She will be back in hospital every three months for the next five years to test for cancer cells. If cancer is found, her diagnosis will become terminal.

The Star has been following her progress and help her fundraising efforts to get to Disneyland Paris, which is part of her bucket list to go to all the Disney parks around the world.

Megan said before she went in to get the test results she was a bundle of nerves.

“Most of me thought it was terminal, but there was a small part of me thought it would be good news.”

So when the results came back without traces of cancer, she said she had to celebrate.

“I treated myself to a shopping spree online,” she said. The family also went to Lyttelton to have a Glamour Cakes donut and Megan has been hanging out with her friends.

But she said she’s still getting used to not being in hospital any more.

“There’s no real normal for me any more. We’ve been through something that changed the normal so I’m getting used to a new normal,” Megan said.

“I get to tell myself, I don’t have cancer.”

Her mother Marilyn said the family took a collective sigh of relief.

“It’s quite exciting, we can be normal for the next three months,” she said.

“But then we’ll be back on the roller coaster.”

Megan has set a bucket list of going to every Disneyland around the world, which her father has been busking to raise money for.

She also plans on going to Canterbury University next year to study English and classics.