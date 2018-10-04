Temple peace could be interrupted by quarry

A place for peaceful meditation.

That’s what the Sri Lankan-based Buddhist temple, Samadhi Buddhist Vihara, was looking for when it decided to move from its Hornby location last year.

Springs Rd proved too noisy for the temple so it decided to purchase 4ha of land on Maddisons Rd in Rolleston, through donations it had collected.

What the temple didn’t realise was months after making the move, Fulton Hogan would reveal its plan to create a quarry on a 170ha piece of land at Curraghs, Dawsons, Jones and Maddisons Rds, opposite its temple.

Temple resident monk Makuludeniye Somarathana said he was “shocked” and “disappointed” by the news and he’s concerned the quarry could disturb its peace and quiet.

“Finally we decided this place was suitable for the meditation centre . . . we were totally disappointed and our hope was destroyed,” Bhante Somarathana said.

He’s worried about the potential noise, dust, pollution, increase in truck movements and loss of money after developing the land.

But Bhante Somarathana says there’s not much it can do – he’s already been in touch with the Templeton Residents’ Association, attended its public meetings and has gone along to workshops on how to write a submission on the proposal.

And now he’s waiting for Fulton Hogan to lodge its resource consent application before he can make a submission against it.

Fulton Hogan was expected to lodge its application last month.

But South Island general manager Craig Stewart told Western News on Thursday it expects to lodge its resource consent application in early November.

When asked about the delay, Mr Stewart said Fulton Hogan is wishing to ensure it has consulted widely with the community and gathered all the necessary expert information before it lodges its application.

“Fulton Hogan has at the forefront of our minds the importance of working very hard to try and minimise any impact on surrounding neighbours,” he said.

Residents’ association chairman Garry Kilday said he wasn’t surprised Fulton Hogan was waiting until early November and he suspects it may even take longer.

He believes the temple’s “fears are founded” and it’s just a “waiting game” until the application is lodged.

Mr Stewart said a

community advisory group was established in May and through it Fulton Hogan has been meeting regularly with neighbours, residents and business owners.