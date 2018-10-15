Teen bowls his way to Burnside singles title

The Burnside under-26 singles bowls tournament has been won by Seamus Curtin three years after he debuted at the same event as a 15-year-old.

The Stokes Valley bowler went undefeated throughout the three-day tournament and beat 2016 champion Sheldon Bagrie-Howley of Gore 21-17 in the final on Sunday.

Curtin, 18, won all seven of his section matches before prevailing 21-20 in a tight quarter-final against Finbar McGuigan. He then defeated Caleb Hope in a see-saw semi-final 21-17 to set up the final with Bagrie-Howley who also went through undefeated.

Bagrie-Howley dominated early on to lead 8-3 after seven ends. Both players produced a series of bowls that saw shot bowls and the jack move around with the result being that the ascendency at each end changed with each shot played.

The 17th end proved to be pivotal to the final result. Bagrie-Howley held the shot adjacent to the jack, but Curtin ran at the head with his final bowl removing the shot bowl and two others from the head.

When the dust cleared, the count was four to Curtin who took the lead 16-13. Not to be out done, Bagrie-Howley won the next three ends to tie the game 16-16.

With both players producing accurate draw bowls and effective drives and run shots, the crowd was enthralled until the 24th end. With the score now 18-17, and both players

able to reach 21 shots, Curtin played a great drive with the

last bowl of the end which deposited the jack in the ditch, netting him two shots and denying Bagrie-Howley the three he was holding.

The 25th end was the last of the game. Down two shots on the head, Curtin drew a toucher with his last bowl. Bagrie-Howley’s only chance was to drive but it missed and gave Curtin the 21-17 victory.