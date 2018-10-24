Swim club battling financial hurdles

BY LOUIS DAY

QE II Swim Club is continuing to thrive in spite of tough financial times.

The club’s pool costs have increased by 40 per cent since moving to Taiora QE II in June. The Coastal-Burwood Community Board was not in a position to aid the club and recommended they talk to city council.

Club president Sian Ruth said this left the club in a vulnerable position without strong membership and a major sponsor.

In spite of this, Ms Ruth remained positive.

“We have got this far, there’s no way in the world we are going to let it fall over now. We will find a way, we will still be here.”

The club has continued to perform in the face of adversity, winning the top club award in the 10 swimmers or less category at the South Island championships earlier this year by more than 300 points.

Zeke Pine, 17, broke four Canterbury and five South Island records at the event in backstroke, breaststroke and individual medley races.

Pine broke three additional Canterbury records in his exploits with the New Zealand swim team that competed in the Australian state teams championship earlier this month.

The club also boasts Paralympian and nine-time gold medallist Sophie Pascoe as a member.

Pine and Pascoe have also just been nominated for Swim Canterbury West Coast’s annual awards.

Pine has been nominated for both male swimmer of the year and male emerging swimmer of the year, while Pascoe has been nominated for para-swimmer of the year.

Fellow club members Cassie Wright, 20, and Kaylee Jackson, 17, have also been nominated for female swimmer of the year.

Ms Ruth said the club was looking for companies to get behind the clubs rebuild and be a part of their success.