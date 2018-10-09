New supermarket coming to city’s ‘up-and-coming’ area

Resource consent has been granted for a Pak’nSave to be built near the intersection of Main North and Northcote Rds.

Work is expected to start at 171 Main North Rd in the next few months and will take up to 12-18 months to complete.

The proposed Northcote Entertainment Sports Terminal was set to be built at the site but the supermarket will go there instead.

Foodstuffs head of external relations Antoinette Laird said the site was chosen because Papanui is an “up-and-coming” area.

“The Main North Rd site will service a growing and exciting community,” she said.

“We’re pretty sure the new Pak’nSave will be a real asset to the community.”

A Pak’nSave branded petrol station will also be built on the site.

Said Ms Laird: “There are many factors to take into account when developing a project of this scale. With every new store we look to incorporate features which celebrate the area in terms of look and feel.”

“But, most importantly, the store needs to be environmentally sensitive, energy efficient and a pleasant place to shop,” Ms Laird said.

While Foodstuffs owns the land the supermarket will be built on, the store will have an independent owner/operator.

Construction of the supermarket will coincide with several other upgrades in Papanui, including the city council’s Main North Rd bus priority project and the New Zealand Transport Agency’s Northern Corridor project.

There are five Pak’nSave supermarkets in Christchurch, including one in Papanui at Northlands Shopping Centre.